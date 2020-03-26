|
Mary (Rodgers) Duryea, at the age of 100, entered into rest Tuesday March 24, 2020. She was born Sept. 8, 1919, in Indianola, to Stanley and Mary Kasnikowski Rodgers. Mary's parents immigrated from Lithuania and instilled in her and her siblings a strong work ethic, adherence to the Catholic faith as well as a strong belief in pursuing all educational opportunities. Mary was one of eight children and graduated from Oakmont High School during the Great Depression. One of her favorite stories that she used to motivate her children and grandchildren was the fact that she walked from her home to Oakmont daily to attend high school and obtain her degree. In 1938, Mary married Peter Duryea and they had three children, Carol, Peter Jr. and David. A devoted mother and homemaker, she had to add the role of breadwinner when her husband died suddenly in 1951 at the age of 33. She then entered the work force, initially at PPG and then Westinghouse as a secretary until she retired in 1984. Mary and her children moved to Harwick, Pa., in 1960. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Harwick and taught CCD there for many years. Mary was known for her quick wit, great laugh and her devotion to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After she retired, Mary became a strong and vigorous walker, logging many miles daily at the Rachael Carson Park. She also enjoyed working her daily word puzzles and Sudoku. She was an avid sports fan and loved to watch her Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates at every opportunity. Mary was always very fashion conscious and loved to shop. All of Mary's family gathered to honor her on her 100th birthday coming from California, Texas, Florida, Georgia, eastern Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh area. She was a lovely person, devoted to her family and will be deeply missed by all. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Peter; and siblings John, Freda, Helen, Rose, Mildred, Joseph and Frances. She is survived by her daughter, Carol (George) Vranesh, of Pleasanton, Calif.; son, Dr. Peter (Darlene) Duryea, of Cheswick, and son, Dr. David (Diane) Duryea, of Gray, Ga. She was extremely proud and loving of her nine grandchildren, Amy, Robin, Jon, Stacee, Megan, Erin, Amanda, Jeana and Michael, as well as her 20 great-grandchildren. Mary is also survived by beloved sister-in-law and closest friend, Blanche Rodgers. A special thanks and appreciation go to the caregivers at Concordia of Fox Chapel who gave special care and love to Mary during the last few days of her life and made her passing as comfortable as possible. Her Christian funeral Mass and burial was celebrated privately. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Please visit www.jarviefuneralhome.com to view and add an online condolence.