1/
Mary Dvorsky
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Dvorsky, 100, of Garfield Heights, Ohio, formerly of Greensburg and Irwin, passed peacefully Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, while dreaming of her only true love, Aloysius "Al" "Ish" (previously deceased, Westinghouse Electric retiree, from Manor, Pa.) She was born Feb. 19, 1920, the third of eight children of Martha and Harry Mazak: John (Christine "Teenie") Mazak, Anne (Michael) Yonko, Dorothy (Albert) Hritz, Peter (Jean) Mazak, Helen (Milan "Zeke") Karas, Stephen (Sharon) Mazak and Elias (Joanne) Mazak. Helen is her only surviving sibling. They were raised in Wilmerding near McKeesport. There, she witnessed the Depression, a world at war, worked as a housekeeper and crane operator to support her family and met the love of her life at a dance. Throughout her life she took pride being a hard worker and a loving wife for 42 years. Most of those years were spent in Irwin and Greensburg, raising and providing a Catholic upbringing and college education for her six children: Linda (Craig) Brooks, of Solon, Ohio, Paul (Paula) Dvorsky, of Madison, Ala., Alexis (Thomas) Madden, of Mexico, N.Y., Barbara (John) Mantini, of Davisonville, Md., Cheryl Achatz, of Louisville, Colo., and Richard (Trese) Dvorsky, of West Chester, Ohio. She enjoyed growing and arranging flowers and cooking for her 17 amazing grandchildren: Heather (Christopher Young) Brooks, Stephen (Meredith "Abbey") Brooks, Michon Brooks, Alison (Andres Sulleiro) Dvorsky, Michelle (Nezar Abraham) Dvorsky, Matthew (Shannon) Dvorsky, Meggan Madden, Lisa (Terence) Scott, Patrick (Mary) Madden, Adrian (Jennifer) Mantini, Nicholas (Catherine Kress) Mantini, Andrew (Leah) Mantini, Christopher (Erica) Achatz, Steven (Kacie) Achatz, Jared Dvorsky, Katelyn Dvorsky and Courtney Dvorsky. In later years, she loved being called "Grandma D" by her 25 beautiful great-grandchildren. She is irreplaceable and will be forever dearly loved and missed. A private funeral service will be held prior to her burial at Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME in Greensburg. Contributions may be made to either The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or to the Northeast Ohio Hospice, 10204 Granger Road, Garfield Heights, OH 44125. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248371201
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved