Mary Dvorsky, 100, of Garfield Heights, Ohio, formerly of Greensburg and Irwin, passed peacefully Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, while dreaming of her only true love, Aloysius "Al" "Ish" (previously deceased, Westinghouse Electric retiree, from Manor, Pa.) She was born Feb. 19, 1920, the third of eight children of Martha and Harry Mazak: John (Christine "Teenie") Mazak, Anne (Michael) Yonko, Dorothy (Albert) Hritz, Peter (Jean) Mazak, Helen (Milan "Zeke") Karas, Stephen (Sharon) Mazak and Elias (Joanne) Mazak. Helen is her only surviving sibling. They were raised in Wilmerding near McKeesport. There, she witnessed the Depression, a world at war, worked as a housekeeper and crane operator to support her family and met the love of her life at a dance. Throughout her life she took pride being a hard worker and a loving wife for 42 years. Most of those years were spent in Irwin and Greensburg, raising and providing a Catholic upbringing and college education for her six children: Linda (Craig) Brooks, of Solon, Ohio, Paul (Paula) Dvorsky, of Madison, Ala., Alexis (Thomas) Madden, of Mexico, N.Y., Barbara (John) Mantini, of Davisonville, Md., Cheryl Achatz, of Louisville, Colo., and Richard (Trese) Dvorsky, of West Chester, Ohio. She enjoyed growing and arranging flowers and cooking for her 17 amazing grandchildren: Heather (Christopher Young) Brooks, Stephen (Meredith "Abbey") Brooks, Michon Brooks, Alison (Andres Sulleiro) Dvorsky, Michelle (Nezar Abraham) Dvorsky, Matthew (Shannon) Dvorsky, Meggan Madden, Lisa (Terence) Scott, Patrick (Mary) Madden, Adrian (Jennifer) Mantini, Nicholas (Catherine Kress) Mantini, Andrew (Leah) Mantini, Christopher (Erica) Achatz, Steven (Kacie) Achatz, Jared Dvorsky, Katelyn Dvorsky and Courtney Dvorsky. In later years, she loved being called "Grandma D" by her 25 beautiful great-grandchildren. She is irreplaceable and will be forever dearly loved and missed. A private funeral service will be held prior to her burial at Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME in Greensburg. Contributions may be made to either The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
or to the Northeast Ohio Hospice, 10204 Granger Road, Garfield Heights, OH 44125. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com
.