1/1
Mary E. Albanese
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary E. Albanese, 96, formerly of New Kensington, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, in her Daughter's residence in West Deer. She was born Feb. 12, 1924, in Brady's Bend, daughter of the late Vincenzo and Antonia (Bologna) Celi. She was the wife of the late Nicola G. Albanese, who died in 2016. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Augie and Herman Celi, and two sisters, Petty Suchar and Ida Bell. She was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and the Addolorata Society of the church. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and also enjoyed cooking and being with her friends. She is survived by her three daughters, Sandra (Domenick) Simonetti, of West Deer, Laura (Mark) Hadley, of Pittsburgh, and Yvonne (David) Namey, of New Kensington; five grandchildren, Michael (Carrie) Simonetti, Philip (Kristin) Simonetti, Nicole Moore, Brian Namey and Rachel (Philip)Vecchio; and five great-grandchildren, Matthew Simonetti, Thomas Simonetti, Lucia Simonetti, Elena Simonetti and AminaVeccio. All services and burial were private in the care of GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci owner/supervisor. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue
Arnold, PA 15068
7243371212
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 24, 2020
Deepest sympathy, Yvonne and Family. May you be comforted. Keeping you in thoughts and prayers.

Betty Foryt, Becky Foryt Johnston, and Keith Johnston
Becky Foryt Johnston
Friend
July 24, 2020
My condolences and prayers.
Jacob Podolsky
July 23, 2020
Yvonne and Family,
Please accept my deepest sympathy in regard to the loss of your mom.
I will keep you and your family in my thought and prayers during these these days of sadness.
Tom Lafferty (VHS Class of 1973)
Tom Lafferty
Classmate
July 23, 2020
Sandy &Family. So sorry to hear about your Mom. She and your dad were such good neighbors when we were in Lower Burrell and such a beautiful lady. Our deepest sympathy and love to an old friend. Many Blessings and Prayers. Josie &. Reed Yeasted. Largo , Florida
Josie &a Reed Yeasted
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved