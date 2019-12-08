|
Mary E. (Black) Beamer, 74, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Greensburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Morton Black and Margaret Elizabeth Rachel (Stough) Black; and sister, Sara (Black) Woodward. She is survived by her daughter, Robin (Beamer) Coffman; son-in-law, Michael Coffman; grandchildren, Arianna and Alicia Coffman; and siblings, Peggy Black Kirchner Heath, William Black, Betty (Black) Moffat, Samuel Arthur Black, David Black, Janet (Black) Maggi and Hugh Black. Mary is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and cherished friends. Despite much adversity and illness, Mary always had a generous and loving heart, a strong faith and a creative soul. She loved the beauty of this world, and helped to instill in her daughter a love and respect for all of nature. Her creativity and generosity can be seen in all of those who have shared in her time here. Penned by Mary, "I love all of you so much. You have made my life complete. Be happy for me. I am finally at peace in the bosom of God. I fought a good fight."
Per Mary's request, there will be no public viewing. A memorial picnic will be planned for late spring (2020), in order to celebrate Mary's life in a beautiful time of fellowship and remembrance. Mary had a heart for charitable donations, and gave to many organizations over the course of her life. All arrangements entrusted to ASHLEY D. X. NYE CREMATION CARE AND FUNERAL HOME INC., 408 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to The Blackburn Center, 1010 Old Salem Road, Greensburg, PA 15601 (https://www.blackburncenter.org/donate), which works directly toward helping victims of domestic violence in Greensburg. "From my heart to yours."--Mary. Online condolences received at www.nyefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 8, 2019