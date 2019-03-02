Mary E. "Betty" Bush, 98, formerly of Jeannette, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Upton's Personal Care Home, Normalville. She was born Jan. 1, 1921, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late William and Ella (Garver) Greenawalt. She was a life member of the First Presbyterian Church, Jeannette, and it's Philea Logue Class, Chancel Choir, Deacon and Elder, Presbyterian Senior Citizens and Irwin Chapter 400 Order of Eastern Star. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Bush Sr.; a sister, Dorothy Bresnan; brothers, Glenn, Charles and Gordon Greenawalt; and a great-granddaughter, Rylee Scherer. She is survived by two sons, Joseph L. Bush Jr. and his wife, Linda, of Mt. Pleasant, and Ronald A. Bush Sr. and his wife, Linda, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Jodi Seftchick and her husband, Steve, of Upper St. Clair, Jennifer Manglos, of Mt. Pleasant, Carin Scherer and her husband, Ryan, of Acme, Ronald Bush Jr. and his wife, Sasha, of Greensburg, and Thomas Bush and his wife, Amy, of Greensburg; great-grandchildren, Joselyn, Jillian, Parker, Brendan, Brody, Ella and Thomas Jr.; a brother, Donald Greenawalt and his wife, Betty, of Wendel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from noon until time of services at 4 p.m. Sunday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. The Order of the Eastern Star will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home for services. Interment will be in Brush Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Upton's Personal Care Home, 544 Buchanan Road, Normalville, PA 15469. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary