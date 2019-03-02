Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
Service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Bush


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary E. Bush Obituary
Mary E. "Betty" Bush, 98, formerly of Jeannette, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Upton's Personal Care Home, Normalville. She was born Jan. 1, 1921, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late William and Ella (Garver) Greenawalt. She was a life member of the First Presbyterian Church, Jeannette, and it's Philea Logue Class, Chancel Choir, Deacon and Elder, Presbyterian Senior Citizens and Irwin Chapter 400 Order of Eastern Star. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Bush Sr.; a sister, Dorothy Bresnan; brothers, Glenn, Charles and Gordon Greenawalt; and a great-granddaughter, Rylee Scherer. She is survived by two sons, Joseph L. Bush Jr. and his wife, Linda, of Mt. Pleasant, and Ronald A. Bush Sr. and his wife, Linda, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Jodi Seftchick and her husband, Steve, of Upper St. Clair, Jennifer Manglos, of Mt. Pleasant, Carin Scherer and her husband, Ryan, of Acme, Ronald Bush Jr. and his wife, Sasha, of Greensburg, and Thomas Bush and his wife, Amy, of Greensburg; great-grandchildren, Joselyn, Jillian, Parker, Brendan, Brody, Ella and Thomas Jr.; a brother, Donald Greenawalt and his wife, Betty, of Wendel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from noon until time of services at 4 p.m. Sunday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. The Order of the Eastern Star will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home for services. Interment will be in Brush Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Upton's Personal Care Home, 544 Buchanan Road, Normalville, PA 15469. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now