Mary E. Curiale, 90, of Irwin, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born June 10, 1930, in Eckhart Mines, Md., a daughter of the late Thomas and Isabele (Blank) Pratt. She was Catholic by faith and a member of Senior Citizens in Emporium. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank M. Curiale; five brothers, Thomas, Robert, James and John Pratt and Gene Miller; and two sisters, Genevieve Hutchinson and Rita Maughan. She is survived by her son, David M. Curiale and wife, Heidi, of Irwin; her daughter, Patricia Eglhaut and husband, Charles William, of Greensburg; her grandson, Chad Eglhaut; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, at which time a funeral liturgy will begin. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. www.bachafh.com
.