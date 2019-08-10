Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Danko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Danko


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Danko Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Danko, originally of McKeesport, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, comfortably with her devoted family at her side. She was born May 2, 1934, to the late Andrew and Mary (Vanno) Shivey. Mary was a graduate of McKeesport High School, where she took classes to be trained in cosmetology, and met her husband, James Albert Danko. They were married in August of 1954, spending more than 65 years together. Theirs was a true love story. James always said it was love at first sight. She retired from the hospitality industry working at Century III Mall, in Pittsburgh. Mary will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her. She is survived by her loving husband, James Albert; two children, James (Amy) Danko, of Jeannette, and Lynn (Stephen) Brown, of Maryland; five grandchildren, Michael (Hallie), Taylor, Victoria, Emily and Callista; as well as a sister, Evelyn Struck, of New Bern, N.C. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sister, Vivian, and a brother, Andrew.
At Mary's request, there will be no viewing and entombment will be private. All arrangements are entrusted to ASHLEY D. X. NYE CREMATION CARE AND FUNERAL HOME INC., 408 Depot St., Youngwood.
To send online condolences, please visit www.nyefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.