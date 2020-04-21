Home

Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Mary E. Davis


1931 - 2020
Mary E. Davis Obituary
Mary Ella (Lavenets) Davis, 89, of Cheswick, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Applewood Personal Care Home in Brackenridge. Mary was born Jan. 11, 1931, to her late parents, Stephen and Mary Rumace Lavenets, and had been a longtime resident of Cheswick her whole life. She enjoyed camping with her late husband, Bud, particularly at Pymatuning Lake, taking bus trips and listening to country music. Mary is survived by her daughters, Linda (Brian) Bell, of Cheswick; Susan (Mike) Hillery, of Harmar, and son, Rick (Barb) Davis, of Harmar; g randdaughter, Christina (Andy) Pazul and their son, Drew, of Springdale; as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Richard (Bud) Davis, in 2011; and seven brothers, John, Steve, George, Joe, Henry, Edward (Chick) and Bill. Services and interment were private for immediate family members. Donations may be made in her memory to Kiski Valley Cat and Kitten Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 19, Apollo, PA 15613, or Heartland Hospice, 3520 Route 130, Bldg. 3, Irwin, PA 15642. Her family wants to thank everyone at Applewood for the loving care they gave our mom as well as the staff at Heartland Hospice. Please go to www.jarviefuneralhome.com. to sign her guestbook or leave a condolence.
