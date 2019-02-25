Mary Elaine Dell, 94, formerly of Youngwood, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at St. Clair Hospital in Mt. Lebanon. She was born July 25, 1924, in Cumberland, Md., to the late Glenn and Ethel Page. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her dear and loving husband of 68 years, Curtis Dell, who died in 2010; a wonderful son, Edward Dell; a brother-in-law, Frank Clinedinst; a sister-in-law, Doris Dell; and a brother-in-law, Ira Dell Jr. Survivors include her loving daughters, JoAnn (Horace) Dalmolin, of McDonald, and Doreen (Barry) Woodward, of Phoenix, Ariz.; and a dear sister, Shirley Page, of Little Rock, Ark. She was a very proud grandmother to Jeffrey (Rosario) Woodward, of Lenexa, Kan., Greg Woodward, of Hialeah, Fla., Justin Dalmolin, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Kristen (Rob) Mackey, of Mt. Lebanon, and Jonathan (Grace) Dalmolin, of Bethel Park. Her great-grandchildren include David Woodward, Faith Woodward, Elaine Mackey, Nina Mackey, Jett Dalmolin and Jemma Dalmolin. Along with her husband, Mary worked for many years at Dell's Candy Shop in Youngwood where they, along with family and friends, created delicious chocolate candies. Mary was a longtime member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Youngwood, where she had participated in many things that gave her great joy. She also belonged to Westmoreland Shrine No. 18, where she had been a PWOS from 1985-86. Her many activities that she loved included baking, cooking, gardening, traveling, entertaining, reading, listening to talk radio, playing cards and bingo, and dancing with her best partner in life, her hubby, Bud. Mary relished the time she spent with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. In addition to living a full life in Youngwood, she spent many wonderful years enjoying the Arizona sunshine with family and friends. Her last residence was at Broadmore Senior Living at Lakemont Farms, where she resided for almost nine years. While there, she met and made many dear friends while enjoying the wonderful activities provided for the residents. Hardly a day would pass when someone there would not tell her daughter, JoAnn, how sweet and kind her mother was. That was truly Mary. Her family appreciates all that was done for her care there.

Friends will be received from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME in Youngwood. Service will be held at 2 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Westmoreland Memorial Park in Greensburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to St. Paul's United Methodist Church or to any organization which supports the disabled. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 25, 2019