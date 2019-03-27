|
Mary Elizabeth Dennison, 75, Seward, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at home. She was born Aug. 18, 1943, in Ligonier, the daughter of late Leo and Martha (Dillon) Brinker. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ronald Dennison; children, Pamela Lynn Zabala, of Johnstown, Ronald R. Dennison, of Bolivar, Scott Dennison, of Greensburg, and Tim Dennison, of Armagh; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and sister of Donna Murphy, of Derry, Ronald Brinker, of Alabama, Rita Dolezal, of Latrobe, Alice Simmons, of Derry, and Sam Brinker, of California. Mary was a retired rural postal carrier who enjoyed reading, crocheting, crafts and spending time with her grandchildren.
Mary's life will be celebrated from 2 until 6 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Seward Fire Hall, 1230 Tenth St., Seward. Arrangements are in charge of RICHARD C. STUART FUNERAL HOME, Armagh.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 27, 2019