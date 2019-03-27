Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard C Stuart Funeral Home
392 E Philadelphia Street Ext
Armagh, PA 15920
(814) 446-6699
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Dennison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Dennison


1943 - 08 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary E. Dennison Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Dennison, 75, Seward, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at home. She was born Aug. 18, 1943, in Ligonier, the daughter of late Leo and Martha (Dillon) Brinker. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ronald Dennison; children, Pamela Lynn Zabala, of Johnstown, Ronald R. Dennison, of Bolivar, Scott Dennison, of Greensburg, and Tim Dennison, of Armagh; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and sister of Donna Murphy, of Derry, Ronald Brinker, of Alabama, Rita Dolezal, of Latrobe, Alice Simmons, of Derry, and Sam Brinker, of California. Mary was a retired rural postal carrier who enjoyed reading, crocheting, crafts and spending time with her grandchildren.
Mary's life will be celebrated from 2 until 6 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Seward Fire Hall, 1230 Tenth St., Seward. Arrangements are in charge of RICHARD C. STUART FUNERAL HOME, Armagh.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now