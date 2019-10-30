|
Mary E. (McCormick) Eidemiller, 90, of New Alexandria, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital after a brave three year battle with cancer. She was born Aug. 8, 1929, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late James and Mary Ellen (McDonough) McCormick. Mary was a homemaker. She was a member of the St. James Parish. Mary was a volunteer at the Little Shop, in Latrobe Hospital, St. Anne Home, Greensburg, American Red Cross and the Aquinas School, in Greensburg. She loved singing for many celebrations and the St. James Parish Church Choir. Most of all, she loved her husband and God. Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her five brothers, one sister and one grandson, Daniel Ficco. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Jerome Paul Eidemiller Sr.; six children, Jerome P. Eidemiller Jr. and wife, Elaine, of Oil City, Mary Margaret Shrum and husband, Boyd, of New Alexandria, Cecelia Eidemiller Razo and husband, Alberto, of Breckenridge, Colo., Mark Eidemiller and wife, Maryann, of Greensburg, Elizabeth Hergenroeder and husband, Jim, of Acme, and Eileen McIntosh and husband, Jock, of Oakton, Va.; one beloved sister, Catherine Pastor, of New Alexandria; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at The P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, 724-668-2248. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in the St. James Parish, New Alexandria, with the Monsignor Larry J. Kulick, J.L.C. VG as celebrant. Interment will follow at the Twin Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, monetary or canned goods contributions may be made in Mary's name to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. The family would like to give a special thanks to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital Oncology nurses and doctors and the parishioners of St. James Parish for their support and prayers. www.newhousefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019