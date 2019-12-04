|
|
Mary Eleanor "Mev" Visconti Leonhardt, 95, widow of George E. Leonhardt Jr., passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at The Benton House in Bluffton, S.C. Mev was born Jan. 5, 1924, in Latrobe, to the late Joseph Visconti and Florence Yanarella Visconti. She graduated from Latrobe High School in 1941. She and her husband were married July 6, 1946, in Latrobe, and lived and worked there together for 42 years, until his death in 1988. They had one son, George E. Leonhardt III. George and his wife, Phyllis McCarthy Leonhardt, moved to the Hilton Head, S.C. area in 2010, and Mev left Latrobe and joined them in Hilton Head in 2012. In addition to her son and his wife, Mev is survived by grandchildren, Ann Leonhardt Caprio and her husband, Tom, of Rochester, N.Y., and Stephen Leonhardt and his wife, Marissa, of Encino, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Elizabeth and Caroline Leonhardt, of Encino, Calif.; two sisters, Theresa Visconti Gaudino and Virginia Visconti Collier; a brother, Joseph Visconti; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mev's family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in the Assembly Room at St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the Basilica, with internment following the Mass at Unity Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Vincent Parish, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 4, 2019