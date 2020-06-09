Mary E. Loughner
1938 - 2020
Mary E. "Betty" (Brennan) Hilty Loughner, 82, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Friday, June 5, 2020, at home, with her loving family by her side. She was born Jan. 9, 1938, in Greensburg, the daughter of the late George E. Brennan and Celia (Wilkinson) Brennan Loughner. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Prior to retiring, she was employed by Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg, as a dietary aide. She was a longtime member of Covenant Church East, Greensburg, and Word of Life Ministries, Greensburg. She loved to cook for others, including Meals on Wheels where she volunteered, and her church. Growing beautiful flowers was her passion, as was collecting Fenton Art Glass. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Loughner; sons, Harry P. Hilty and James A. Loughner; daughter, Deborah Trice; brother, Thomas W. Brennan; and sister-in-law, Connie Brennan. Betty will be dearly missed and is survived by her blended family of eight children, Raymond K. Loughner, John M. Loughner, Gary A. Trice Jr., Stephen P. Trice, Charlene Loughner, Sherri Loughner Corsaro (Tony Robinson), Crystal Loughner Bittner (Greg) and Trisha Loughner; brother, George E. Brennan; several cousins; and many nieces and nephews. Betty treasured all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Respecting the family's wishes, funeral arrangements and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. As an expression of sympathy, contributions in Betty's memory may be made to a church of your choice. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
