Mary Ellen McShea, 87, of Murrysville, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. She was born Sept. 17, 1932, in Lawrenceville and was a daughter of the late James and Helen Pepka Uselman. She led a long and active life and maintained her strong independence to the very end. She was a strong presence in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always encouraged everyone to push the boundaries of what they could achieve in their personal lives, athletic pursuits and professional careers. She held herself to the same high standards as exemplified by her return to college after the children were raised to obtain a master's degree in education in support of her own working career as well as by taking up running in mid-life with a goal to become a competitive runner. Her work focused on finding meaningful employment for veterans and others with some form of disability. Running became a very big part of her life, and she continued competing into her 70s with well over 100 "top three" finishes in the course of her career. In her later years, she loved to spend time painting and gardening at her Murrysville home, chatting on the phone with her sister, and was the "world's biggest fan" for the athletic endeavors of her grandchildren. She also had a lifelong love of dogs, which were her constant companions. She is survived by her brother, James Uselman; her sister, Jane Zanone; three sons, Bill (Cheri), Larry (Lori) and Chris (Donna); grandchildren, Megan Tomaino, Christine, Carolyn, Matthew, Lauren, Bryan and Scott; and great-grandchildren, Olivia and Natalie Tomaino. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 15, 2020.