Mary E. (Ferrenberg) Relick, 95, of Derry, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg. Born Oct. 14, 1923, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Foster H. Ferrenberg and Sara (Tarr) Ferrenberg. Mary was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, Latrobe. For more than 25 years, she had been a supervisor at the former Liberoni Beauty Academy in Latrobe. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Kingston Veterans and Sportsmen Club and the former Ladies Auxiliary of the Derry VFW. Throughout the years, her favorite pastimes included reading, crafting and floral arranging, and she was a great seamstress. As an excellent baker, she enjoyed making special birthday cakes and wedding cakes for her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John H. "Ham" Relick Sr.; one brother, James F. Ferrenberg; and two sisters, Beatrice Piper and Esther Stahl. Mary is survived by one son, John H. "Jack" Relick Jr. and his wife, Judy, of Latrobe; one daughter, Gail Cunningham and her husband, Robert, of Hollidaysburg; three grandchildren, Aaron Relick, Jill Wetmore and her husband, Richard and Tara McCormick and her husband, Brian; four great-grandchildren, Lee Piper and his wife, Liz, Joseph Wetmore, Jacob Wetmore and Brian McCormick Jr.; one great-great-grandson, Jaxon Piper; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews; and her good friend, Cecilia Lyons.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Gregory Madeya officiating. Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 28 to July 29, 2019