Mary E. Thomas, 102, of New Stanton, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Kelly's Personal Care Home, Greensburg. She was born May 26, 1917, in Adamsburg, a daughter of the late Charles Fredrick Allen and Cora L. (Mull) Crossland. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by Garden Center Restaurant, New Stanton. She was a member of Middletown United Methodist Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester C. Thomas; her daughter, Joanne Williams; daughter-in-law, Katherine Thomas; granddaughter, Kimberly Proud; two great-grandsons; three brothers, Harry, Robert and Kenneth Crossland; and three sisters, Clara Kemp, Juanita Munson, and Thelma Taylor. She is survived by two sons, Allen Thomas, and Kenneth Thomas and wife, Debbie; her daughter, Edythe "Bonnie" Schnupp and husband, Richard "Dick"; 12 grandchildren, Allen Clifford Williams, Donald Williams, Mark Williams, Bruce Williams Jr., Diane Bartels, Tamara Johnson, Sarah Leggio, Allen Thomas Jr., Anna Crombie, Christina Thomas, Heather Chervanka, and Nathan Thomas; 23 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren. Due to the present health concerns, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment will be private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.