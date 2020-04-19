|
Mary E. "Betty" Tragos, 92, of Derry, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was born Dec. 17, 1927, in Loyalhanna, a daughter of the late George Edward and Mary Andrako Slivoskey. Betty was a member of St. Joseph Church in Derry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman P. Tragos, on Jan. 8, 2008; a sister, Helen McCracken; and her brother, John Slivoskey. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Services and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery were private. McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.