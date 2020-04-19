Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
(724) 694-2789
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Tragos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Tragos


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Tragos Obituary
Mary E. "Betty" Tragos, 92, of Derry, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was born Dec. 17, 1927, in Loyalhanna, a daughter of the late George Edward and Mary Andrako Slivoskey. Betty was a member of St. Joseph Church in Derry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman P. Tragos, on Jan. 8, 2008; a sister, Helen McCracken; and her brother, John Slivoskey. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Services and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery were private. McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -