Mary Elizabeth (Bush) Graham, 95, of Greensburg, passed away from complications due to a stroke, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. She lived at the same property her entire life until visiting Redstone. She was born June 17, 1924, in the same room her great-granddaughter occupies now at the family home. Mary Elizabeth was the only daughter of the late Jacob A. Bush and Annabelle (Himler) Bush. She was a lifelong member of First Lutheran Church in Greensburg, where she was baptized. She walked to Alwine School and graduated from Greensburg High School. Mary Elizabeth worked at Elliott Co. as a payroll accountant in the '40s. After, she stayed home doing the bookkeeping and phone answering at Graham Dairy Supply, the family business. In her early years, she was in 4H, where she met many friends. Mary Elizabeth was especially proud that the family got to experience the PA state centennial of the farm her father bought in 1919. She loved cooking, baking, and always licked her lips for chocolate or chocolate milk. Mary Elizabeth was involved in the Judge of Elections in North Hempfield. She was a member of Alwine Community Center, the Alwine Thimble Sisters, the Alwine Homemakers, the Rebeccas, and the Westmoreland Fair Association. She was past worthy matron of the Eastern Star. For years she was part of the Delmont Area Card Club. She was a Republican Committee Woman for many years. Mary Elizabeth always had a beloved dog by her side. She enjoyed visits from her long-distance cousin, Pricilla. Mary Elizabeth always had a large garden and flowers. She was also an active bowler for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert Elroy Graham; her daughter, Donna (Graham) Pfeffer; and her brothers, Paul, Richard and Glenn Bush. Surviving are her son, Dennis A. Graham and wife, Jean; a grandson, Nathan B. Graham and wife, Karen; a great-granddaughter, Kayla M. Graham; and several nieces and nephews. Her family would like to extend a thank you to Redstone Highlands and Redstone Hospice for their care of Mary Elizabeth. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in Mary Elizabeth's name to the or a charity of one's choosing. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.