Mary Elizabeth Lavely, 90, of Midlothian, Va., passed from this earth gently and peacefully Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in hospice care at home. She was born Feb. 20, 1930, in Johnstown, Pa., the daughter of the late Miles and Helen Brocke Pessagno. Mary Elizabeth was a graduate of Bishop McCort High School in 1948; she then received her nursing diploma from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1950. Graduation launched her 40-year career in nursing as an RN. Mary Elizabeth cared for patients as an RN in various nursing settings: hospitals, long-term care facilities in Latrobe and Greensburg, and private duty. Mary Elizabeth found her passion for geriatric nursing where relationships with patients could be made. Catholic in faith, Mary Elizabeth was a member of St. Ann's Church in Ashland, Va. Mary Elizabeth, or "Topsy" to those who knew her best, loved visiting with family, friends and neighbors. She truly looked forward to neighborhood gatherings inside Brandermill at Litchfield Bluff. Mary loved spending time with her two furry faithful canine companions. She had a lifelong voracious appetite for reading, along with continual learning and an insatiable curiosity. She loved cheese, chocolate, music and wine. Preferring a glass of the "good stuff," her favorite sparkling Moscato d 'Asti. Mary Elizabeth played instruments in the marching band in high school, played the piano and sang in church choirs during her life. Her love of music and song were reinvigorated by the home visits from Robin, outpatient musical therapist, Palliative Medicine. Mary enjoyed her card club, playing board games and her favorite "Farkle" dice game. Mary Elizabeth so enjoyed time spent with her dear friend, Mrs. Brown. The two became fast friends and both shared a love of classic TV shows. Amanda DePersio's monthly visits were more than another opportunity for a hair stylist skill demonstration for Mary Elizabeth. She anticipated these visits and so looked forward to Amanda's family accompanying her or any news or updates from events happening in their lives. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald; and her loving husband of 48 years, Robert E. Lavely. She is survived by two sons, David M. Lavely, of Gettysburg, Pa., and Robert J. Lavely and fiancee, Lisa Miller, of Manor; her daughter, Beth A. Lavely, of Midlothian, Va.; two grandchildren, David L. Lavely, of Troy, Ill., and Sarah Lavely Rausch and her husband, Jared Rausch, of Centralia, Mo.; two great-granddaughters, Shelby and Dakota Lavely; and two great-grandsons, DJ Lavely and Oliver Rausch. As Mary Elizabeth was a parishioner of St. Ann's, Ashland, Va., a celebratory Mass will be held at 8 a.m. Easter Sunday, live and available for viewing all day on St. Ann's Catholic Church Ashland, Va. Facebook page. Re-recordings are available at the St. Ann's website: www.stannsashland.org. A celebration of Mary Elizabeth's life will be held at a to-be-determined future date, when the world and United States achieves a new normal that permits gathering and travel again, after dealing with covid-19 virus issues. Family, neighbors and friends will be apprised when planning, scheduling, location, dates, time and particulars for this event are set. In lieu of flowers, for those so inclined, family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Bon Secours St. Francis Nursing Excellence Fund. Please make checks payable to: Bon Secours Richmond Healthcare Foundation or "BSRF," and please include a memo, "in memory of Mary Elizabeth Lavely." Send donations to Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation, 5008 Monument Ave., Second Floor, Richmond, VA 23230, or online at www.bsvaf.org.