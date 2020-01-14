|
Mary Ellen Leonard Davis, 81, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Nov. 18, 1938, in Greensburg, the daughter of the late Patrick and Pauline (Brown) Nash. Prior to retirement, she was employed by the Pennysaver. She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Trauger, where she also sang in the choir and typed the bulletin. She was also a member of the Early Birds Tuesday Morning Bowling League and volunteered for the Red Cross Blood Bank and Meals on Wheels. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Regis W. Leonard, and her second husband, Russell H. Davis. She is survived by two daughters, Paula Grahlherr and her husband, Don, of Pacific, Mo., and Diane Swartz and her husband, Jim, of Jeannette; a son, Robert Leonard and his wife, Cindy, of New Stanton; a stepson, Ryan Davis and his wife, Debbie, of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Tammy Graves, Chrissy Hartley, Anna Grahlherr and Melissa Davis; and a special cousin, Ruth Barnhart.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Bobbie Hineline officiating. Interment will follow in Jeannette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 113 Dutch Hill Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020