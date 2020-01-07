|
Mary Ellen Broviak Gick, 79, of Severna Park, Md., and Ligonier, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, surrounded by her three children. She died of ovarian cancer after a remarkable four-year battle. Mary Ellen was born in Muncie, Ind., to Raymond Broviak and Lucy (Muller) Broviak. She grew up in LaPorte, Ind., and was the third of eight children. She earned her undergraduate degree from Indiana University Bloomington and her master of science in education from Purdue University. She was dedicated to her profession as an educator, taught special education for over 20 years, and touched the lives of countless students. Mary Ellen was a loving mother and raised three children, Linus, Gabriella, and Gillian. She taught them to be strong, kind and independent. Her children continue to embrace her love of travel, her joy of gardening and her skill of making killer pies. Mary Ellen also loved the arts. With her friends and family, she frequented the theatre and took many trips to museums and galleries across the globe. She loved to travel and was up for any adventure, from exploring Alaska to skiing the Alps, discovering the beauty of the rainforests of Costa Rica to relaxing on the coast of Italy. Mary was a loyal friend and always had many. She loved to play bridge and was part of bridge groups for many years. Mary was also an active member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). She was on a lifelong mission to advocate for and empower women. Mary was also known for her kindness, thoughtfulness, her beautiful smile and radiant spirit. She was gentle and selfless but also strong willed and fiercely protective of loved ones. Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Broviak and Lucy (Muller) Broviak; and four brothers and sisters, Claudia (Broviak) Krause, Ron Broviak, Joe Broviak and Lucy (Broviak) Fisher. She is survived by siblings, Carol (Broviak) Baldridge, Jill (Broviak) Lindgren, and Thomas Broviak. She is also survived by her loving children, Linus Gick, Gabriella Gick and Gillian (Brian) Sanford; grandchildren, Lucy and Stevie Sanford; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Grey Goose, 2377 US Route 30, Ligonier. All are welcome. SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Ellen always said charity starts at home. In lieu of flowers, Mary would want donations sent to a cause that you are passionate about and that would help make the world a better and more peaceful place.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 7, 2020