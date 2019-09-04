Home

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Welsh
Mary Ellen Welsh


1930 - 2019
Mary Ellen Welsh Obituary
Mary Ellen Welsh, 88, of North Huntingdon, peacefully passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at her home. She was born Dec. 10, 1930, in McKeesport, daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Fichera) Durante. Mary Ellen enjoyed gardening, bowling and spending time with her grandchildren and other family members. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Welsh; and sister, Margaret Novak. She is survived by her two sons, Joseph Welsh and his wife, Frederica and Robert Welsh; brother, Robert Durante; sister, Rose Chomanics; and four grandchildren, Ashley, Rob, Elizabeth and Nicholas.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 4 to Sept. 12, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
