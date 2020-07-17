1/1
Mary F. Keelan
1934 - 2020
Mary Frances Keelan, 86, of Lower Burrell, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Westminster Place, Oakmont. She was born Feb. 4, 1934, in Brentwood, to the late Harry and Clara (Salzman) Zoller. Mary Frances has lived most of her life in Lower Burrell, where she was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, the Burrellton Women's Club and several Bridge clubs. Mary Frances was a graduate of St. Francis Academy, in Whitehall, and also earned a business school degree. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, was an animal lover and was a Burrell School District Cafeteria monitor. Mary Frances especially enjoyed her grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter, Maureen K. (Tim) Weitzel, of Upper Burrell Township, and her two grandchildren, Abigail and Bryce Weitzel. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence P. Keelan; a brother, William Zoller; and sisters, Ida May Bentzel and Dorothy Kisse. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. A Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, in St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Family suggests contributions to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church
