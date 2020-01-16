|
|
Mary Frances "Fran" Rowell, 92, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Greensburg Care Center. She was born June 22, 1927, in Rivesville, W.Va., a daughter of the late Verner Ray Keener and Delia Mae Holbert Keener. Fran was a member of South Greensburg Methodist Church. She was also a member of the YMCA Bowling League and the Latrobe BPOE Elks, where she golfed in the ladies golf league. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years of marriage, Leslie "Les" C. Rowell; her sister, Jean Dillon; and a nephew. Surviving are her daughters, Vickie L. Mari and husband, Thomas, Donna L. Hayden and husband, Dave, and Cindy L. Weaver and husband, Nick; six grandchildren, Jason Mari (Anna), Jamie Kensinger (Scotty), Erica Hayden (Andy), Matthew Hayden (Christina), Nicholas Weaver Jr. (Ashley) and Nicole Payne (Kyle); six great-grandchildren, Bryn Kensinger, Lola Mari, Colton, Caydon and Camden Payne and Connor Weaver; her sister, Ruth Magnuson; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Les.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, 134 Industrial Park Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, or UPMC Senior Communities Benevolent Care Fund-Weatherwood, 896 Weatherwood Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601. Please be sure to note contribution is in memory of Mary Frances Rowell. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020