Mary F. Sevcik, 98, formerly of Pleasant Unity, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born March 22, 1920, in Weltytown, a daughter of the late Frank and Veronica (Regiman) Mizenko. She previously worked at the former Harhai Refuse and was a member of St. Florian Catholic Church, United, and its Altar Society. Mary loved playing bingo, playing cards with her sisters and having grandchildren and great-grandchildren stop to visit. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Stephen Gonta II; her second husband, Frank A. Sevcik; a granddaughter, Ann Secvik; three brothers, Joseph, John and Frank Mizenko, and seven sisters, Ann Curtis, Veronica Gongo, Margaret Mizenko, Eva Kobistek, Agnes Harhai and Theresa Baranello. She is survived by four children, Stephen Gonta and wife, Linda, of Greensburg, Darlene Patty and husband, William, of Latrobe, Frank Sevcik and wife, Patti, of Weltytown, and Marie Morgan and husband, Russell, of Latrobe; 10 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; a sister, Catherine Lawrence, of Mutual; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Florian Catholic Church with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Florian Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township. A vigil service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at St. Anne Home for the loving care. www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019