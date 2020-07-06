1/1
Mary F. Smith
1969 - 2020
Mary F. Shonts Smith, 51, of Ruffsdale, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 22, 1969, in Brownsville, Pa. She was a daughter of the late Oliver Shonts and Edna F. Redmond Diehl. Mary graduated from California High School class of 1987 and then went on to graduate from California University of Pennsylvania in 1991 with a bachelor's degree in business administration and computer science. Mary loved to go out and have a good time with her friends and family. She was a very supportive and loving mom and was always there to cheer on her son Ryan when he played baseball and raced quads. She liked to read books, listen to Howard Stern on the radio and watch movies. She was a big fan of NASCAR and adored her basset hounds: Bella, Sage, Boozer and Abbey. Mary loved the beach and would take annual trips to Myrtle Beach with her family. She was preceded in death by both parents; stepfather, Charles Diehl; and her brother, Larry Shonts. She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Ronald E. Smith, of Ruffsdale; and one son, Ryan Smith, of Ruffsdale. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the funeral home with Father Richard Ulam, O.S.B., officiating. Interment will be private. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, masks are REQUIRED to enter the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, please visit beatty-richfuneralhome.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 6, 2020.
