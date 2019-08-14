Home

Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Mary F. Toth


1955 - 2019
Mary F. Toth Obituary
Mary F. Toth, 63, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Mary was born Dec. 31, 1955, in Johnstown, a daughter of the late William and Josephine Mugenski Turgeon. She was a 1973 graduate of Portage High School. Surviving is her fiance, "Wild" Bill Lazcko, of Acme; children, Alexander Toth, of Acme, James Toth (Diane), of Georgia, and Jason Toth (Theresa), of Beaverdale; grandchildren, Drew and Tyler Toth and Brett and Seth Reffner; and a special niece, Tricia Shaffer (Todd). In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother and sister, William Turgeon Jr. and Lillian Benko. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mary may be made to the at .
A memorial service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at noon, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant.
Please visit Mary's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com. to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 14, 2019
