Mary G. Murphy, 99, of New Kensington, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, died peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in the home of her son and daughter-in-law, with whom she made her home since 2013. She was born Sept. 14, 1921, in Pittsburgh, to the late Wenzel and Albertina Herrman Grundler, and had been a resident of New Kensington for the past 12 years. Mrs. Murphy graduated from Annunciation High School and was a devout Catholic all her life. Since moving to New Kensington, she had been an active member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, attending morning Mass daily, as she was able. She was a devoted Christian mother and housewife extraordinaire. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was a founding parent of the "Pennsylvania Association of Retarded Citizens." Her greatest joy was in receiving the Holy Eucharist at Mass, praying the rosary and sharing the Catholic faith with others. She is survived by her three sons, Edward J. (Renee) Murphy, of Chicago, Ill., and twins, David E. (Rahchayl) Murphy, of Fort Collins, Colo., and Dennis M. (Mary) Murphy, of New Kensington; daughter, Jane Anne Murphy, of Selinsgrove, Pa.; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild, and the Hankinson family, for whom she became another grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold E. Amon, who died in active duty in World War II; second husband, Edwin M. Murphy; infant son, Thomas John Murphy; four brothers, Gerard, Rev. Father Eloy, David and Edward Grundler; and sister, Delores Nanz. Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until Christian funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. A rosary will be said at 10:05 a.m. Saturday, in the church. Please wear a mask. Burial will follow in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Moon Township. Arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, ARNOLD & LOWER BURRELL. www.RusiewiczFH.com
.