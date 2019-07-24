Mary G. "Mamie" Scavnicky, 96, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Westmoreland Hospital surrounded by loved ones. Mary was blessed with a good, long healthy life. She was the devoted mother of three daughters and wife of William R. Scavnicky, whom she married Sept. 29, 1946. Born April 11, 1923, in Homestead, she was the daughter of John and Mary Godish. Mary grew up in Latrobe's First Ward, graduated from Latrobe High School and worked as a secretary at Vanadium Alloy Steel Company. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and daughter, Marcia; sisters, Helen (Godish) Gallo and Betty (Godish) Shurie; and brothers, George Godish and Thomas Godish. Mary is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Shari and Richard Santella and Karina and Richard Cain. Mary was a member of St. John's the Evangelist Church and past member of the Rosary Society. Mary cared deeply for her family and friends. Until the time of her passing, Mary enjoyed living in the home that she and her husband, Bill, built in 1959. Her family wishes to thank Nicole, of Senior Helpers, and her team of Julie, April, Kathy, Francine and Andrea, for their efforts in assisting Mary and her family.

Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the St. John Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga, as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please go directly to church. Private interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

