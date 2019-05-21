Mary G. Solomon, 95, of Norvelt, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Amber House, Mt. Pleasant. She was born Nov. 15, 1923, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Adams) Kindelan. She was a member of St. Florian Catholic Church, United, and its Catholic Daughters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard P. Solomon; and five sisters, Helen Dattilo, Kathryn Occhuizzi, Marcela Adams, Dolores Kindelan and Rachael Stefanacci. She is survived by her son, Kevin J. Solomon and wife, Annette, of Mammoth; her daughter, Mary Sue Maghakian and husband, Marty, of Charleston, S.C.; three grandchildren, Jacob Solomon, Mallory Palmer and husband, David, and Anne Marie Maghakian and her fiance, Joseph Guerriero; two great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and Blaykely Palmer; and several nieces and nephews. At Mary's request, there will be no visitation or viewing.

Family and friends are invited to a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Florian Catholic Church, United, with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Florian Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, is in charge of arrangements.

The family is grateful for the loving care given by the third floor staff at Amber House and by the staff of Excela Health Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Florian Church, PO Box 187, United, PA 15689.