|
|
Mary H. (Belsole) Amatangelo, 91, of Bovard, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 17, 1928, in McChesneytown, Pa., a daughter of the late Donato and Filomena (Mignogna) Belsole. Those who knew Mary enjoyed many times of good food, laughter and fun. She often shared treasured memories of her large family with her children and grandchildren. "Nan" was a wonderful cook and taught each of us the secrets of her spaghetti sauce and pizzelles. Mary was a former member of St. Bede Catholic Church, where she dedicated many hours to the annual fish fry and spaghetti dinner and was a current member of St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree. We'll miss her terribly; we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our Pap. The family wishes to thank those who have expressed so much love and concern over the past few years. Fly with the angels, Nan; we know you will always watch over us. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Dominec Anthony Amatangelo; five brothers; and ten sisters. She is survived by her children, Mary Lynn Santer and her husband Stephen, of Vienna, W.Va., and Dominec Amatangelo Jr. and his wife Susan, of Greensburg; and her loving grandchildren, Heather Bugajski (Keith), Marissa Reynolds (James), Elizabeth Lawler, Stephen Santer, Jr. (Dr. Caitlyn), Christina Anderson (Kyle), David Amatangelo and Matthew Santer. Mary was blessed with eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Doris Marsh, of Columbia, S.C.; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Mary from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, in the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Crabtree, with Father Justin Matro, OSB, celebrating. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery, Greensburg.
If considering an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 2538 U.S. Route 119, Crabtree, PA 15624. Mary's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019