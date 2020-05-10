Mary Helen Dunn, 91, of Weltytown, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, in Kingman, Ariz. Born Oct. 4, 1928, in Latrobe, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Anna Mabel Poche. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Dunn; daughter, Verna Allen; brothers, Richard "Dick" Poche and Charles "Chuck" Poche; and sister, Sarah "Sally" Mott. Mary was a homemaker, caretaker, and also was a representative for Stanley and Avon Companies. She is survived by her four children, Carol (Warren) Hovatter, Wesley T. (Lonna) Dunn, Samuel J. (Melody) and Sheila (Robert) Weiner. Mary is also survived by two sisters, Katherine (Dean) Reese and Paulette (Michael) Zarnick. She was a loving grandmother to 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Arrangements are in the care of JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Being mindful of the current covid-19 restrictions, private interment for family will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Trauger, with Pastor David L. Greer officiating.



