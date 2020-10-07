Mary H. (Patrick) Massimo, 88, of Crabtree, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Jan. 17, 1932, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late John and Sophie Solomon Patrick. She was a member of St. Bartholomew Church. Mary enjoyed listening to polka music, going to the casinos and playing Bingo. She had also worked as a cook at both Rizzo's and the former Carbone's Restaurant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel D. Massimo; an infant daughter, Mary Ann; and a brother, George Patrick. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Massimo; a son, Daniel G. Massimo Jr. (Doris), all of Crabtree; her granddaughter, Stacy Greenaway (Brian); two great-grandsons, Brandon Lawson and Owen Greenaway; two sisters, Theresa Miscik (Mike) and Ann Kocian, all of Crabtree; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Mary from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Additional viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Friday, the time of her funeral Mass to be celebrated in the St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree, with Father Justin Matro, OSB, celebrating. Interment will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree. The family would like to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice and Excela Westmoreland for their compassion and kindness during their mother's illness. Mary's family has entrusted her care to the PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com
. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.