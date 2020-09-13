1/1
Mary Hetz
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Hetz passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Norman, Okla. She was born April 24, 1925, in Greensburg, to Ciro and Rose Conte. She had been a resident of Norman, Okla., since 1974. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jessie Campbell (Earl); and her brothers, Patsy Conte (Flo) and Tony Conte. She is survived by her four children, Linda Heta (Ed Meserski), Mary Susan Hetz, Leonard M. Hetz (Chris) and Stephanie Enouen; four grandchildren, Sarah Enouen, Erin Enouen (Sam Zurofsky), Simon Enouen (Rachel) and Emma Cox (Gunnar); and sister-in-law, Bunny Conte (Tony). A private memorial will be held at a later date. Family is what was most important in her life. She enjoyed a long life and large family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved