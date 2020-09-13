Mary Hetz passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Norman, Okla. She was born April 24, 1925, in Greensburg, to Ciro and Rose Conte. She had been a resident of Norman, Okla., since 1974. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jessie Campbell (Earl); and her brothers, Patsy Conte (Flo) and Tony Conte. She is survived by her four children, Linda Heta (Ed Meserski), Mary Susan Hetz, Leonard M. Hetz (Chris) and Stephanie Enouen; four grandchildren, Sarah Enouen, Erin Enouen (Sam Zurofsky), Simon Enouen (Rachel) and Emma Cox (Gunnar); and sister-in-law, Bunny Conte (Tony). A private memorial will be held at a later date. Family is what was most important in her life. She enjoyed a long life and large family.



