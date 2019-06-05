Mary I. Birchall Bauerschmidt, 67, of Jeannette, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, in UPMC Montefiore. She was born June 14, 1951, in Pittsburgh, to the late Velma A. Birchall. Mary was best known for her blunt straightforwardness, and she loved nothing more than being with her grandchildren. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her beloved brother and protector, Robert Birchall. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, William Bauerschmidt Jr.; her brothers, John Birchall, of North Versailles and James Birchall, of North Versailles; a sister, Peggy Gorol (Robert), of Austin, Texas; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Birchall, of Acme, Kathy Birchall, of North Versailles, Charlotte Heller, of North Huntingdon, Barbara Ritter, of York, and Toni McKeever, of Irwin; her daughters, Tammi Jones and husband, Ricci, of Grapeville, and Toni Bauerschmidt-Uncapher and husband, Donald, of Jeannette; her grandchildren, Casey, Kaitlyn and Andrew Jones, of Grapeville, and Charlotte, Rhyse and Ashley Uncapher, of Jeannette, and Kendall Wood, of Tucson, Ariz.; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

As per her wishes, no funeral services will be held. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette is in charge of arrangements.

To send online condolences, visit http://www.mason-gelder.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary