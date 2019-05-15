Mary (Hearn) Ireland, 67, of Trafford, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. Mary was born Nov. 22, 1951, the daughter of the late Leo and Noreen (Desmond) Hearn. Mary was a graduate of Trafford High School class of 1969. Mary retired from Parkvale Savings Bank, and after retirement she filled her free time working at the Level Green Cogo's, where she made many new friends and very much enjoyed the regular customers. She was a member of the Trafford American Legion Post 331 and the Trafford Polish Club. Mary was a devoted mother and grandmother known as "Mimi," who adored her grandchildren. She never missed any of her grandchildren's activities. She was preceded in death by James "Jerry" Otto; and her brother, Pat (Theresa) Hearn. Mary is survived by her daughter, Christy (Ron) Page; son, John Ireland and Kerri (Ed) Llewellyn; and her grandchildren, Morgan Llewellyn, Airiann Page, Katie Llewellyn, Makayla Page and Logan Leo Page.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Rt. 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. A parting prayer and time of remembrance will be held at 8 p.m. at the conclusion of visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a . www.dobrinickfhinc.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 15 to May 16, 2019