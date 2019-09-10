Home

Matthew X Merlin Funeral Home Inc
529 N Chestnut St
Derry, PA 15627
(724) 694-8331
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
1928 - 2019
Mary J. Dudzinsky Obituary
Mary J. (Bozelli) Dudzinsky, 91, of Derry, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born July 17, 1928, in Derry Township, the daughter of late Luigi and Giovanna (Vergenti) Olmizzi Bozelli. Mary was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her family. Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony S. "Tony" Dudzinsky, in 2018; six brothers, Mario, Herbert and Aldo Bozzelli and Silvio, Bruno and Dan Olmizzi, and three sisters, Adelina Olmizzi, Luisa Bozelli and Adella Marie Barr. Mary is survived by her three sons, Frank A. Dudzinsky and wife, Mary Lou, of New Derry, Ronald L. Dudzinsky and wife, Janette, of Derry, and Joseph P. Dudzinsky and wife, Lori, of Derry Township; one brother, Louis Bozelli and wife, Marie, of Derry; three grandchildren, Jason, Jonathan and Vincent Dudzinsky; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Family will receive friends for Mary's life celebration from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in the MATTHEW X. MERLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, 724-694-8331. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Churchn with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant. Interment will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
