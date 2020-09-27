1/1
Mary J. Good
1932 - 2020-09-25
Mary J. (Snyder) Good, 88, of North Huntingdon, formerly of Harrison City, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. She was born Aug. 12, 1932, in Rimersburg, Pa., to Roy and Hannah (Chandler) Snyder. Mary worked in the cafeteria at Penn-Trafford School District, retiring after more than 20 years of service. She was a lifetime member of Penn-Zion Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed being a part of the ELCW Women's Group. She had an immense love for animals, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, William "Bill" Good; and siblings, Reuben, Roy, and Alice. Mary is survived by her loving son, William (Candy) Good, of Bloomingburg, N.Y.; granddaughters, Milicent (Arthur) Good, of Bloomingburg, N.Y., and Michele (Chad) Sherman, of Virginia Beach, Va.; great-grandchildren, Aiyana, Alija, Amara, Hannah, and Grayson; brothers, Herbert and Russell Snyder; sister, Betty Chapman; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Please be advised that visitation will be limited to 25 people at one time and masks will be required. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Penn-Zion Lutheran Church, Harrison City, with the Rev. Roger Steiner officiating. Burial will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local ASPCA or to Penn-Zion Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 351, Harrison City, PA 15636. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 27, 2020.
September 26, 2020
This beautiful picture of Mary is how I will always remember her. She is at peace and reunited with Bill and Buster. I am going to make her mandarin orange pineapple cake this week to celebrate her!
Shereen Stutz
Friend
