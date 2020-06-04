Mary J. Hampton
1938 - 2020
Mary J. "Joanna" Gaudi Hampton, 81, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Dec. 7, 1938, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late S. Michael and Josephine Suchora Gaudi. Prior to retirement, she worked in the cafeteria at Seton Hill University. She loved to garden and made beautiful bows and flower arrangements. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Valerie Hampton Berty. She is survived by two children, Leslie Hampton, of Georgia, and Michael Hampton, of Jeannette; a son-in-law, Eric Berty, of Culpepper, Va.; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two siblings, Micheline Keracher, of Greensburg, and William Gaudi and his wife Marsha, of Ohio; and four nieces and nephews, Francis M. Keracher and wife Kelly, Charles S. Keracher, Sonnie Lorraine Peterson and Jennifer Overly. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Father Alvin Aberion as celebrant. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Jeannette. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
JUN
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
JUN
6
Service
10:00 AM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
