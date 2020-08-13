Mary Jane (Lukatch) Garofola, 88, of Crabtree, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born July 29, 1932, in Wilpen, a daughter of the late John and Sophie Smyder Lukatch. She was a member of St. Bartholomew Church. Mary Jane enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved cooking for family and friends. Mary Jane was an avid bowler and was the secretary for the "Crabtree Jewels" for more than 30 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James V. Garofola; three brothers, Kenneth, John Sonny and Donald Ussy Lukatch; and a sister, Betty Tootsie Roadman. She is survived by her seven children, Vincent Garofola (Elizabeth), of Irwin, Yvonne Hayes (Charles "Bud"), of Crabtree, Mark Garofola (Pam), of Cochranton, Peter Garofola (Diane), of Clermont, Fla., Doreen Yasenosky, of Crabtree, Joseph Garofola (Barbara), of Greensburg, and Lisa Garofola, of Crabtree; nine grandchildren, Stephanie Mortimer (Brandon), Kristin McCunn (Scott), Megan Garofola, Dr. Craig Garofola (Autumn), Chase Garofola, Dr. G. Matthew Yasenosky (Kim Sossong), Andrew Yasenosky, Alyssa Garofola and Dominic Garofola (Kristina); four great-granddaughters, Caydence and Alivia Mortimer, Alexandra and Gabriella McCunn; sister, Elaine Cramer (Clifford), of Derry; brother, James Lukatch (Kathy), of Pleasant Unity; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Additional viewing for the public will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, the time of Mary Jane's funeral Mass, to be celebrated in St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree, with Father Justin Matro, O.S.B., celebrating. Interment will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree. Mary Jane's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com
. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.