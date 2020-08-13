1/1
Mary Jane Garofola
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane (Lukatch) Garofola, 88, of Crabtree, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born July 29, 1932, in Wilpen, a daughter of the late John and Sophie Smyder Lukatch. She was a member of St. Bartholomew Church. Mary Jane enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved cooking for family and friends. Mary Jane was an avid bowler and was the secretary for the "Crabtree Jewels" for more than 30 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James V. Garofola; three brothers, Kenneth, John Sonny and Donald Ussy Lukatch; and a sister, Betty Tootsie Roadman. She is survived by her seven children, Vincent Garofola (Elizabeth), of Irwin, Yvonne Hayes (Charles "Bud"), of Crabtree, Mark Garofola (Pam), of Cochranton, Peter Garofola (Diane), of Clermont, Fla., Doreen Yasenosky, of Crabtree, Joseph Garofola (Barbara), of Greensburg, and Lisa Garofola, of Crabtree; nine grandchildren, Stephanie Mortimer (Brandon), Kristin McCunn (Scott), Megan Garofola, Dr. Craig Garofola (Autumn), Chase Garofola, Dr. G. Matthew Yasenosky (Kim Sossong), Andrew Yasenosky, Alyssa Garofola and Dominic Garofola (Kristina); four great-granddaughters, Caydence and Alivia Mortimer, Alexandra and Gabriella McCunn; sister, Elaine Cramer (Clifford), of Derry; brother, James Lukatch (Kathy), of Pleasant Unity; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Additional viewing for the public will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, the time of Mary Jane's funeral Mass, to be celebrated in St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree, with Father Justin Matro, O.S.B., celebrating. Interment will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree. Mary Jane's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Viewing
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved