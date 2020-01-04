Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
1325 Mission Road
Latrobe, PA
Resources
1925 - 2020
Mary Jane Hayden Obituary
Mary Jane Hayden, 94, of Youngstown, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born June 3, 1925, in Ligonier, a daughter of the late Harry Oscar Smith and Sarah Mae (Grove) Smith. Prior to retirement, Mary Jane was employed as a nurse's aid at Latrobe Area Hospital. She was a charter member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, where she formerly taught Sunday school, and was a member of the Women's Circle of the church. She was also an avid bowler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob Francis Hayden, in 1992; a son-in-law, David Kelley; and three sisters, Joan Filmore, Susan Laird and Estella Mae Matlack. She is survived by her children, Shirley Kelley, Sarah Jane Hayden and H. Joseph Hayden (Pat); grandchildren, Jennifer Brewer (Jeff), Matthew Kelley (Ramie), Scott Hayden (Daneen), Desiree Dwyer (Mike), Joseph Hayden and Rebecca DeFebo (Danny); great-grandchildren, Zachary (Tara), Hannah, Kyle, Kamron, Connor, Max, Alicia, Corina, Jay, Daniel, Jordyn and Olivia; a great-great-granddaughter, Aubrey; step-grandchildren, Cody, Chelsea, Jordon, Josh, Brandon (fiancee Katie), Gracie, Adalyn, Anna and Alex; sisters, Sarah Mildred Stanko, Barbara Salandro, Donna Poche and Kathryn McDowell; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary Jane's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses at the Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Fifth Floor 2 East and Excela Health Hospice (especially Lois Wozny) for the compassionate care she was given.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1325 Mission Road, Latrobe, with her pastor, the Rev. William Schaefer, officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
