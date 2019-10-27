|
|
Mary Jane Lutz, 72, of Penn Township, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. She was born July 15, 1947, in Pittsburgh, to the late Dominick and Mary (Rebitch) Pangallo. Mary Jane is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Rod Lutz. She was the loving mother of Jeffrey (Carly) Lutz and Adam (Julie) Lutz; cherished grandmother of Tori Bonar, Millie, Addison, Avery and Autumn Jane Lutz, who was named after her grandmother; also survived by her brothers, Dominick Jr. (Cindy) and William (Sheree) Pangallo; and nieces, Melanie, Tracy and Amber. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving niece and goddaughter, Sandy. As a natural health practitioner, Mary Jane helped countless people restore their health through the use of natural medicine. She had a passion for cooking and baking for her family and friends, even when her health was declining. Through those talents, she showed her love to everyone she knew.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at St. Barbara Catholic Church, Harrison City, with Father Michael Sikon officiating. Entombment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park.
www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019