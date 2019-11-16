|
Mary Jane Mains, 89, of Jeannette, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born March 28, 1930, in Jeannette, a daughter of her loving father and mother, Donald J. and Mae Ruffner Cox. Prior to retirement, she was a secretary at Westmoreland County Historical Society and previously worked as a secretary at the First Baptist Church, Jeannette. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Greensburg, and a women's card club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Ann Stern. She is survived by her loving husband of 72 and one half years, Joseph Mains, of Jeannette; four children, Diana Jo Auen and her husband, Neil, of Florida, Donald James Mains and his wife, Geneva, of Florida, Martin Joseph Mains and his wife, Lisa, of Level Green, and Patrick Joseph Mains and his wife, Mouly, of South Carolina; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home with the Rev. Bramwell Kjellgren officiating. Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jeannette Public Library, 500 Magee Ave., Jeannette, PA 15644. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 16, 2019