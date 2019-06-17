Mary Jane (Palmer) McCann, 95, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Aug. 17, 1923, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Emmett Palmer and Mary Gertrude (Loughner) Palmer. Mary Jane was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe, where she was a nursery Sunday school teacher and part of the Noon Day Luncheon cooking crew. Her greatest joy was time spent being with her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. McCann; one daughter, Debra K. McCann; three brothers, Clyde, Richard and Paul Palmer; and five sisters, Ruth Ryan, Erma Palmer, Alma Palmer, Betty Guyer and Elizabeth Ballantyne. Mary Jane is survived by one son, Robert D. McCann, and his wife Jocelyn, of West Newton; two daughters, Susan J. DePalma, and her husband John, of Greensburg, and Carol A. McIntyre, and her husband Patrick, of Latrobe; eight grandchildren, Brian DePalma and his wife Dianna, Dan DePalma, Erin Boardman and her husband Jay, Cara Haines and her husband Scott, Kayla Yasurek and her husband Jon, Marisa Erny and her husband Jimmy, Lauren DePalma and her fiance Shaw Sunder, and Megan McCann and her fiance Tom Korpar; 10 great-grandchildren, Connor, Grady, Adalyn, Lily, Emma, Hadley, Henry, Amelia, Simeon and Jane; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe, with her pastor, the Rev. Jeffrey L. Schock, officiating. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650.