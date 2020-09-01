Mary Jane (Campbell) Noel, 92, of Latrobe, joined her husband, Charles, in heaven on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Born Oct. 15, 1927, in Mechesneytown, she was a daughter of the late Adam D. and Rose M. (Suity) Campbell. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, John F. Campbell; and three sisters, Linda Rager, Catherine Motter, and Carleen Arbore. She is survived by her five children, Karen Noel, Diane Doak, Michael Noel (Joanne), Craig Noel (Kathy), and Kim Dominick; four grandchildren, Holly Jacobs (Rob), Logan Dominick (Brittney), Grace Noel, and Hannah Noel; five great-grandchildren, Robbie Jacobs, Leigh Ann Jacobs, Emily Jacobs, Sadie Dominick, and Austin Dominick; a brother, Bob Campbell; and many nieces and nephews. Mary Jane spent most of her life taking care of her family. There was always a place at herfor anyone who happened to stop by at mealtime, whether it was her son's friend from Bangladesh, or a brother-in-law stopping by just to say hi on his way back to Pittsburgh. Every Saturday, she would make a meatloaf for her bachelor brother-in-law. Neither one of them knew until years later that the meatloaf was delivered without the piece of bacon on top. The child who delivered it ate it on the walk to his/her uncle's house. It was a popular chore for Mary Jane's children. Her seven-layer jello was a hit at picnics, her made-from-scratch red deviled food and banana nut layered cake was a birthday delight, and her minced ham salad that magically appeared when her granddaughter visited was enjoyed as well. Mary Jane loved to crochet and made many afghans for her family and friends. Once her children were grown, she started babysitting. These families soon became special friends to her, and she became the children's adopted grandmother. Mary Jane lived a full life and will be missed by many people. The family would like to thank the staff at Mountain View Senior Living, Greensburg (Nature Park Commons) and Hospice. There are too many to mention who gave extra care to Mary Jane. You know who you are and the family could not be more thankful for everything that you did for their mother. Family and friends will be received from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Bartholomew Church, 2538 State Route 119, Crabtree, with a funeral Mass to begin at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Justin Matro, OSB, as celebrant. Please be prepared to adhere to the current medical guidelines at the church. Interment will follow at Calvary Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Bartholomew Church, Box A, Crabtree, PA 15624, or the Salvation Army, 1420 Ridge Ave., Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
.