Mary Jane (Milne) Roberts, 99, of North Huntingdon, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was born June 6, 1920, in Larimer, a daughter of the late Jim and Lilly Mae (Hamil) Milne. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Larimer, and was retired from Jeannette District Memorial Hospital as a proud LPN. Mary Jane was a devoted wife for over 65 years and was a fantastic holiday host. She was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Roberts; daughters, Doreen L. Frye and Diane J. Kukla; daughter-in-law, Peggy J. Roberts; brothers and sisters, Thelma, James, Gladys, Ruth, Sadie, Robert, and David; and her grandson, Robert Frye. She is survived by her son, James E. Roberts; sons-in-law, Stanley Kukla and Edwin Frye; grandchildren, Sheryl, Linda, Jessica, Donna, Fred, Nick, and Stacey; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 724-863-1200, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, with the Rev. Judith Tobias officiating. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. Those wishing may contribute to the America Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 6, 2020.