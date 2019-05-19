Mary Jane (Zelenak) Rogacki, 98, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, May 17, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. Rogacki was born Dec. 7, 1920, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Zahradnik Zelenak. She was a member of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church and its Rosary Altar Society. Mary enjoyed going to bingo, cooking and baking for her family and friends, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her family, She is survived by her loving family: her children, Patricia A. Kubasky, and Larry R. Rogacki and his wife, Janice, all of Mt. Pleasant; her beloved grandchildren, Janet Hoffer (Brian), Todd Rogacki (Lori), Erin Smith (Bert) and Teri Rogacki; and by her great-grandchildren, Adeline, Nathan, Danika, Brianna, Allie, Bryce and Addison. She is also survived by her granddaughter-in-law, Kerri Kubasky. In addition to her parents, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence C. Rogacki, in 1995; her son-in-law, Charles P. Kubasky Sr., in 2007; her grandson, Charles P. Kubasky Jr., in 2017; and by her brothers and sister, Charles, Edward, Frank, Elmer, Lawrence and Joseph Zelenak and Elizabeth Estock.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, followed by her funeral Mass at 10 a.m., in Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as celebrant. Interment will be in Visitation Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. A parish wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the nurses, aides and staff of Harmon House for their care and kindness. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 19, 2019