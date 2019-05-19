Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rogacki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Rogacki


1920 - 12 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Jane Rogacki Obituary
Mary Jane (Zelenak) Rogacki, 98, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, May 17, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. Rogacki was born Dec. 7, 1920, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Zahradnik Zelenak. She was a member of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church and its Rosary Altar Society. Mary enjoyed going to bingo, cooking and baking for her family and friends, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her family, She is survived by her loving family: her children, Patricia A. Kubasky, and Larry R. Rogacki and his wife, Janice, all of Mt. Pleasant; her beloved grandchildren, Janet Hoffer (Brian), Todd Rogacki (Lori), Erin Smith (Bert) and Teri Rogacki; and by her great-grandchildren, Adeline, Nathan, Danika, Brianna, Allie, Bryce and Addison. She is also survived by her granddaughter-in-law, Kerri Kubasky. In addition to her parents, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence C. Rogacki, in 1995; her son-in-law, Charles P. Kubasky Sr., in 2007; her grandson, Charles P. Kubasky Jr., in 2017; and by her brothers and sister, Charles, Edward, Frank, Elmer, Lawrence and Joseph Zelenak and Elizabeth Estock.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, followed by her funeral Mass at 10 a.m., in Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as celebrant. Interment will be in Visitation Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. A parish wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the nurses, aides and staff of Harmon House for their care and kindness. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
Download Now