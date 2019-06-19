Mary Jane (Decker) Rubino, of Derry, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born in Derry, she was a daughter of the late Walter T. Decker Sr. and Lucille E. (Neiman) Decker. Mary Jane was a member of the former VFW Ladies Auxiliary, of Derry. She was an excellent baker who made cookies for many weddings. She enjoyed reading, working puzzles and going to the theater with her friends. She also loved to dance and listen to big band music. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy L. "Skinny" Rubino Sr.; two sons, Terry G. and Leroy L. Rubino Jr.; and four brothers, Walter T. Jr., John E., Donald E. and Regis E. Decker. Mary Jane is survived by one son, Walter Lynn Rubino, of Latrobe; one daughter, Jacqueline Schall and her husband, Jacob, of Derry; two sisters, Alice Clark, of Latrobe, and Janet Sheperd and her husband, Rick, of Springfield, Mass.; four sisters-in-law, Renee Decker, of Greenville, Texas, Cynthia Decker, of Punta Gorda, Fla., Margaret Decker, of Largo, Fla., and Karen Rubino, of Oklahoma; 10 grandchildren, Tamara Perry, Steve Rubino, Heather Marfell, Terri Filkosky, Jake Schall, Jay Schall, Dawn Wood, Greg Walker, Gina Rubino and Shannon Wilson; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and her friend, Harry Carr, and his family.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Donald Graff officiating. Interment will follow at Coles Cemetery, Derry.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Action for Animals, PO Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign online guestbook, send condolences or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.