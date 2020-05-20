Mary Jane Salati, 88, of New Kensington, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Nov. 3, 1931, in New Kensington, to the late Angelo "Frank" And Vienna (Torre) Salati. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Perry, Jimmy and Tony Salati; and a sister, Elizabeth Salati. She was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and the Addolorata Society of the church. At one time, she was employed by Alcoa and retired from Edgewater Steel, Oakmont, in the data processing department. She enjoyed bowling, reading, traveling and spending time with her family. She is survived by sister-in-law, Mary Lee Salati, of New Kensington; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, at which time there will be a funeral liturgy outside Mass, in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci owner/supervisor. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 20, 2020.